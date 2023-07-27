Workspace of the Week: Inside Novartis Canada’s New Montreal HQ
In 2019, Novartis Canada began rethinking its workspace. The company had developed a new strategy focused on innovation and collaboration, which meant partnering with groups like cardiology clinics and multiple sclerosis research organizations to develop new healthcare solutions. The Canadian arm of the Switzerland-based pharmaceutical giant wanted an office closer to big hospitals and tech companies.
Novartis had been in the same outdated building in Dorval, Que., 30 minutes from downtown Montreal, for 20 years. The space, spanning five floors, had too many private offices and not enough meeting rooms, making it difficult for the team of 300 in-office staff to work collaboratively together. “It was good for the past, but not for the future,” says Andrea Marazzi, president of Novartis Canada. So, leadership turned their sights to office spaces in downtown Montreal.
By June 2021, Novartis honed in on a spot at Place Gare Viger—a new mixed-use campus in Old Montreal spanning over a million square metres. Montreal architectural firm Provencher Roy was hired to oversee the entire project. The plan for the campus was to renovate a historic train station into offices, then construct new office buildings, retail, rental apartments and a hotel nearby. While the site was still under construction, it checked off all of Novartis’s boxes: It was next to the CHUM—the Université de Montréal hospital—and tech companies, like point-of-sale platform Lightspeed, had already signed on as tenants. The building would be equipped with the tech advancements that Novartis desired, like touchless entry points and meeting rooms with TV screens and smart whiteboards.
By April 2023, Novartis had implemented a three-days-in-office hybrid model and moved into their new 3,000-square-metre office spanning the ground and second floor of their building. The office interior was designed by firms CBRE Workplace Solutions and Gensler Toronto. The ground floor is an open-concept space designed to foster collaboration among workers. Here, Novartis hosts town halls, along with events and meetings with external stakeholders, like health-care workers, academics and public health institutions. There’s also a 40-person board room for leadership meetings, and kitchen lounges with green velvet booths that have built-in screens so they can also be used for casual meetings.
The second floor is where heads-down work takes place. There are 100 unassigned workstations with multiple monitors in enclosed booths, as well as plenty of open-desk spaces. Both areas operate on a first-come, first-served basis. (Marazzi says there’s usually about 150 employees in the office on any given day.) Twenty one meeting rooms, which range in size to fit anywhere from four to 10 people, are equipped with a digital touch screen synched to Microsoft Outlook to show an up-to-date schedule of when the room is booked.