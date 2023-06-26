In 2016, George Della Rocca, BMO’s global head of corporate real estate, proposed to the bank’s executive team an unexpected location for its next downtown Toronto office: Ontario’s largest shopping mall, the Eaton Centre. Four floors, spanning 32,516-square-metres, in the mall had been vacated by the department store Sears, which closed its doors in 2014.

Della Rocca thought the space could be turned into the new headquarters for the 3,000 BMO employees working in personal and business banking. These departments were spread out between buildings all over Toronto’s core, and some leases were expiring. The spot appealed to Della Rocca since, unlike traditional office spaces, BMO would be able to “co-design” it with Cadillac Fairview, which operates the building. BMO could make significant changes, like adding an atrium, to suit its needs. Plus, with two subway stations in the mall, its location was close to public transit.

Related: Can Your Boss Actually Demand You Return to the Office?

BMO partnered with Cadillac Fairview to reimagine the space into a place where employees could collaborate across teams. They hired Neil Schneider from Interior Architects—whose projects include Dropbox’s Dublin office and Whole Foods’ Seattle HQ—to work with Rebecca Lovelace from BMO’s internal design team to bring the vision to life.

Construction began in 2019. Tera Oswald, the head of global portfolio strategy and workplace evolution at BMO, who helped manage the process, says that their designs changed very little, despite the upheaval of Covid. They added more touchless fixtures, like automated doors, but most of the desks were already optimized for hybrid working, with unassigned seating and a combination of bookable and first-come-first-serve spots.

The result is BMO Place, comprised of a series of “neighbourhoods” where different lines of business—technology, operations, finance and marketing teams—work together. There are “focus spaces” and dedicated quiet zones on each floor, along with informal, open-meeting spaces with flexible furniture and whiteboard walls. BMO employees are currently in-office three days a week but when there are more people in at a given time, the space can adapt. “We can easily change an L-shaped desk to a harvest-table style to create more work space,” says Oswald.

Related: How to Encourage Employees to Return to the Office

The company’s commitment to create a more inclusive working environment inspired the addition of spaces like a smudging room and a wellness centre for prayer, nursing or meditation.

Phase 1, consisting of two floors of the new office, officially opened on April 3. The remaining two floors plus an outdoor terrace will follow in 2024.

Here’s a look inside Phase 1 of the new BMO Place:

These exterior walls were previously windowless, but 12-foot glass was installed to let more natural light in. On the south side of the office, another 12-foot-window wall overlooks the Eaton Centre. Interior lighting operates on a “harvesting” system for sustainability. “At times of the day, the lighting will lower down when there’s more light coming in from outside to save on electricity,” says Della Rocca.(Photograph: Jenna Marie Wakani)

The welcome atrium, on the fourth floor, greets staff in English, Bangla, Anishinaabemowin, Arabic, French, Chinese, Hindi and Spanish, to illustrate the mosaic of languages spoken by BMO employees. Behind the slatted wall is a “Connection Café” where staff heat up packed lunches, as well as buy snacks from vending machines. There are four cafés currently open and two more will be added in 2024. “We placed these cafés specifically at the bottom of the escalators so that when people are travelling throughout the building, they’re running into each other,” says Della Rocca. (Photograph: Jenna Marie Wakani)

These open seating spaces, near the elevators in the central atrium, are flexible for a variety of work styles. “We’ve seen people work here independently or have two-to-three-person meetings,” says Oswald. BMO’s primary logo colours were used for the upholstery fabric. (Photograph: Jenna Marie Wakani)

Here’s another view of the central atrium. There are five major works of art in the space, including this mural on the sides of the escalators called “Ring True” by Panya Clark Espinal, an artist based in Toronto and Temagami, Ont. “She employed the technique of anamorphosis,” says Oswald. “It’s a distorted drawing that appears normal when viewed from a particular point.” The rings are derived from a small graphic detail that appear on the Canadian $10 bill. (Photograph: Jenna Marie Wakani)

This recreation room, with tiered seating, and foosball and ping pong tables, was designed for employees to unwind together. “This is where you’re getting creativity and innovation out of employees by putting them in a different type of setting,” says Oswald. There are also tech-enabled screens on the central pillar to conduct meetings and a variety of working sessions, during which the foosball and ping pong tables can easily be moved out of the way. (Photograph: Jenna Marie Wakani)