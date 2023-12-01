’Tis the season for supporting local! If you’ve left your holiday shopping to mere weeks or even days before it’s time to exchange presents, don’t panic. By sourcing gifts from Canadian companies, you avoid lengthy shipping times (not to mention dreaded duties)—and support homegrown talent.

From the ultimate cold-weather accessories to unique jewellery to elevated snacks, below are our favourite unique gifts by companies born in Canada.

Smythe Reverse Seam Hooded Snood

It’s been a tough year and we all need a snood, stat. Chic yet practical, this hooded number from Toronto fashion label Smythe features a luxurious heavy-gauge quilted lining and reverse seam down the back for ultimate comfort and coziness. Available in ivory and black, this accessory is bound to become a classic cold-weather staple.

$175, shopsmythe.com

Silk & Snow Alpaca Wool Throw

Soft, stylish and handwoven, Silk & Snow’s alpaca throws are made from 100 per cent natural fibre sourced from generational Alpaca breeders in the Peruvian Andes. As the weather outside gets frightful, this is the perfect addition to any bed, couch or chair that needs some snuggle factor.

$212.50, silkandsnow.com

19/99 High Shine Gloss

This do-it-all gloss adds shine to lips, cheekbones and eyelids, an ideal multitasking addition to anyone’s getting-ready routine. The clear and hydrating formula is made with ceramides and sodium hyaluronate for a moisturizing and plumping effect. Better still: It’s made in Canada with cruelty-free and vegan ingredients.

$24, 1999beauty.ca

Rachel Saunder Ceramics Wave Incense Holder

Ride the wave of relaxation and bliss with this best-selling incense holder from British Columbia’s Rachel Saunders. The sculptural hand-formed ceramic holder is made using raw clay and is compatible with most incense sticks. (We love these ones from another Canadian brand, Province Apothecary to make a thoughtful bundle.)

$117, rachelsaunderceramics.com

Carry-on Coffee Club Buckle Up Roast: Colombia Coffee

Sourced in Colombia and roasted in Montreal, these coffee beans have crisp flavours of green apple and pear, balanced out with the warmth of smooth chocolate. Some reviewers say the rich aroma is just as good as every sip of their morning coffee—now that’s high praise.

$20, carryoncoffeeclub.com

Maguire Nicola Green Leather Wallet

With a colour this bold, they’ll never lose their wallet. Handmade in Spain, this leather wallet from Montreal retailer Maguire is sizeable enough to store ID, cards and cash (yes, there is even a pocket for change) but compact enough not to bulk up their bag.

$110, maguireshoes.com

A Bronze Age Y2K Ruffle Tote

The 2000s are calling! And this fancy tote-with-a-twist is the answer. Handmade in Vancouver, the poly-satin bag is available in seven colours. The ruffled shoulder strap adds a fun flare that will make your giftee want to take this bag everywhere.

$160, abronzeage.com

Acid League All the Alliums Sauce

For those who love being in the kitchen, this multipurpose sauce from Acid League will be a favourite ingredient. It’s all the garlic and onion flavour each meal needs but with none of the chopping. Made with fermented black garlic and tangy Dijon mustard vinegar, the ultimate flavour combo adds a sophisticated touch of complexity to marinades, sauces, sandwiches and, well, whatever else you want to splash it over.

$26, acidleague.com

Xenia Taler Lido Dinner Plate

These bamboo-fibre plates from Montreal designer Xenia Taler come in a quartet that will add an irresistible charm to an otherwise mundane morning meal. Free of BPA, PVC and phthalates, the dishwasher-safe plates are as easy to care for as they are on the eyes.

$48 for a set of four, xeniataler.com

Obakki Clear Luisa Coppa Glasses, Set of Two

Negroni sbagliati, anyone? These sleek vintage-inspired glasses from Canadian conscious-retailer Obakki are perfect for champagne cocktail sours or an elegant dessert presentation. Made in Italy, each glass is hand-blown and crafted from a durable material that’s resilient to cracks or scratches.

$195, obakki.com

Warren Steven Scott Elongated Ovoid Earrings

Since Toronto-based Indigenous designer Warren Steven Scott created his namesake label in 2018, he has been receiving high accolades for his unique and high-quality designs inspired by his heritage. His bold and lightweight earrings are beloved amongst Canada’s style set, and are sure to be a delightful stocking stuffer for the fashion lover in your life.

$70, warrenstevenscott.com

Lisa Gozlan BR052 Bracelet

C’mon, get happy! Known for her iconic smiley-face bracelets, Liza Gozlan recently reimagined her best-selling accessory with cubic zirconia stones for a little extra sparkle. The stretchy bracelet comes in yellow gold and silver and is a guaranteed mood-booster.

$128, lisagozlan.com

F. Miller Skincare Toning Mist

Suitable for all skin types, F. Miller Skincare’s moisture-boosting mist hydrates and revitalizes for maximum dewy glowiness. With aloe vera and willow bark, the nutrient-dense tonic is designed to prep, set and enhance the skin for the day and night.

$60, fmillerskincare.com

Knix Waffle Robe

Get un-ready: In mere minutes of unboxing it, someone special will be floating around the house in this airy, spa-style robe from Toronto-based label Knix. Made from a soft polyester material, this all-season robe features wide sleeves, oversized pockets and a comfy tie belt—making it easy to wear and and even harder to take off!

$85, knix.ca

Baltic Club Cardamom Soy Candle

It’s officially candle season. Hand-poured in Québec, this one from Baltic Club is made from 100 per cent natural soy wax and has between 45 to 50 hours of burn time. With warm wood notes and sweet tobacco, it gives cottage vibes that are sure to be appreciated in any room.

$30, thebalticclub.com