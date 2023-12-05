The holidays are here—and as you think about shopping lists and who to buy gifts for, your team at work is top of mind. Finding a good corporate gift is tough—something functional but fun that everyone will appreciate? We’ve got you. From a cool candle to an ultra-soft scarf, below are the best corporate gift ideas to show your team you appreciate them.

What to look for when shopping for corporate gifts

Like seeking out the right job opportunity, corporate gift shopping is a process of trial and error. You want to strike the balance of finding useful without it being boring. Crucially, corporate gifts need to be suitable for various ages, genders and roles within your company. A corporate gift should make your team feel empowered, appreciated and a part of your company’s community.

The best corporate gifts for 2023

Best overall: Lohn Soy and Coconut Candle

Best budget: Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks

Best personalized: Patagonia Women’s Micro D® 1/4-Zip Fleece

Best chocolate gift: Alice Brainstorm Mushroom Chocolate

Best for desks: Poeland Desktop Storage Organizer

Best pen: Uni-ball Jetstream Rollerball Pens

Best luxury gift: Vagabond Shoemakers Masella Bag

Best for travel: Comfyable Puffy Laptop Sleeve

Best for coffee drinkers: Stanley Quencher Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler

Best subscription box: Book of the Month

Best tech: Magic-Refiner K68 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

Best office chair: Herman Miller Zeph Multipurpose Armchair

Best under $50: W&P Porter Ceramic Bowl Lunch Container

Best under $100: Baggu Go Pouch Set

Best wearable: Kotn Hamatah Scarf

Best Overall

Lohn Soy and Coconut Candle

You can never have too many candles. And even if your workspace prohibits lighting them, a beautifully scented candle can still warm up your staff’s desk space. This one from Canadian brand Lohn smells like a morning walk on a rainy coastline thanks to bergamot, eucalyptus and sandalwood essential oils. Made with eco-conscious ingredients and recycled packaging, it’s a small gesture you can feel good about.

$50, amazon.ca

Best Budget

Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks

It’s been the year of “quiet quitting” and “career cushioning” and many employees are feeling extra ready for a holiday break. Help them relieve some of that 2023 stress with a pair of calming under-eye masks. Enriched with a high concentration of collagen, these little pads provide instant de-puffing and soothe delicate eye skin. And they’re discreet enough that your staff can even have their mini spa moment at the office or on their commute.

$18, amazon.ca

Best personalized

Patagonia Women’s Micro D® 1/4-Zip Fleece

For chilly offices and cozy work-from-home days, this fleece from Patagonia provides unparalleled warmth and comfort. The lightweight zip-up is made of 100 per cent recycled polyester and is the perfect base for embroidering a company logo or personalizing with a name. Better yet, the outdoor retailer offers group logo embroidery for an additional cost.

$85, patagonia.ca

Best chocolate

Alice Brainstorm Mushroom Chocolate

The classic cure for the mid-day slump also makes for a great corporate gift. Infused with organic superfood mushrooms (lion’s mane and cordyceps), these decadent chocolate bites are formulated to help sharpen focus and enhance energy levels. The fair-trade organic dark chocolate comes in a reusable tin that can be refilled with mints, paper clips or whatever else comes to mind.

$39, urbanoutfitters.com

Best for desks

Poeland Desktop Storage Organizer

FYI: Keeping your space clear is cool. With a low-profile shape and available in several crisp colours, this little caddy is a stylish solution for wayward desks. The versatile four-compartment desk organizer can hold a smartphone, pens, extra plugs and all those random loose, small items that tend to accumulate. Your team can spend less time detangling cords and more time focusing on their passion projects.

$17, amazon.ca

Best pen

Uni-Ball Jetstream Rollerball Pens

Most of us have a favourite pen (IYKYK). These ones from Uni-Ball consistently get rave reviews, citing their quick-drying ink, rubber grip and retractable tip. Available in black and blue ink, the self-proclaimed smooth pens are sure to be an appreciated extra to add to any corporate gift basket.

$34, amazon.ca

Best luxury

Vagabond Shoemakers Masella Bag

For the commuters on your team, a sturdy everyday tote bag is a gift that won’t go unappreciated. With a spacious silhouette, this black leather tote has durable thin shoulder straps to carry the weight of their laptop and lunch. Better yet, there’s an extra compartment to hold keys, their wallet and oodles of hand sanitizer for peak travel times. Made of real leather and a 100 per cent organic cotton lining, this tote makes travelling to work a breeze, whether it’s via car or public transportation.

$410, vagabond.com

Best for travel

Comfyable Puffy Laptop Sleeve

If they’re headed on a lot of work trips in 2024, they’ll need a sturdy laptop case to keep their tool protected. Inspired by Scandinavian design, this 13-inch case has a cool puffy texture with a fuzzy fleece lining that fits most standard laptop sizes. Not only is it guaranteed to keep their computer scratch-free, but it’s waterproof and features a secure magnetic closure for easy access.

$63, amazon.ca

Best for coffee drinkers

Stanley Quencher Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler

Whichever way their day flows, a Stanley FlowState tumbler keeps your coworker refreshed—with fewer refills. Available in five sizes and 19 colours, the double-wall, vacuum-insulated drinking cup is constructed of 90 per cent recycled BPA-free stainless steel. And it keeps drinks cold, iced or hot for hours.

$59, amazon.ca

Best subscription box

Book of the Month

The power of a good book is that is can transport you away from your daily grind with the crack of its spine. New to Canada, Book of the Month is a curation of newly released fiction books, which are sent to recipients every few weeks. They can choose which and how many books to receive, staying in line with their reading habits. Their inner Rory Gilmore will be thriving.

$300/year, bookofthemonth.com

Best tech

Magic-Refiner K68 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

With a keyboard this cool looking, click-clacking all day is bound to happen. The high-quality wireless keyboard is ergonomically designed, making it less challenging to function during long work days stuck at the computer. Better yet, it’s easy to set up (shoutout to the Bluetooth chip) and can easily be carried around in a work bag.

$53, amazon.ca

Best office chair

Herman Miller Zeph Multipurpose Armchair

With its unique blend of mid-century-modern aesthetics and science-backed ergonomics, the Zeph Chair from iconic furniture house Herman Miller delivers good looks and comfort. The simple design has a cushy seat and solid backing, giving complete support throughout—sans any user adjustments. While it’s on the pricier side for an office chair, the 12-year manufacturer’s warranty makes it a solid investment.

$732, store.hermanmiller.com

Best under $50

W&P Porter Ceramic Bowl Lunch Container

Say goodbye to single-use plastic! This reusable ceramic bowl is minimally designed and fits up to one litre of food—from big salads to a scrummy little pasta. Crafted from high-quality materials, the ultra-sturdy and protective silicone lid keeps every meal extremely fresh throughout the day. The desire to meal prep is strong with this one.

$49.50, amazon.ca

Best under $100

Baggu Go Pouch Set

When their work life feels complicated, Baggu’s Go Pouch set makes it easy to keep everything neat and organized. Whatever they’re toting—snacks, headphones or an extra pair of shoes—this set of three all-purpose pouches keeps it together. They’re easy to wash and store flat, making them easy to stash in any tote or briefcase.

$69, amazon.ca

Best wearable

Kotn Hamatah Scarf

When it comes to corporate gift-giving, keep it simple. This understated scarf from Kotn is perfect for everyday wear. Sustainably crafted from soft (and warm) 100 per cent Egyptian Cotton, it’s a cozy accessory that’s sure to garner compliments. And, most importantly, it’s itch-free.

$65, kotn.com