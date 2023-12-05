15 Best Corporate Gifts to Impress the Team
The holidays are here—and as you think about shopping lists and who to buy gifts for, your team at work is top of mind. Finding a good corporate gift is tough—something functional but fun that everyone will appreciate? We’ve got you. From a cool candle to an ultra-soft scarf, below are the best corporate gift ideas to show your team you appreciate them.
What to look for when shopping for corporate gifts
Like seeking out the right job opportunity, corporate gift shopping is a process of trial and error. You want to strike the balance of finding useful without it being boring. Crucially, corporate gifts need to be suitable for various ages, genders and roles within your company. A corporate gift should make your team feel empowered, appreciated and a part of your company’s community.
The best corporate gifts for 2023
Best overall: Lohn Soy and Coconut Candle
Best budget: Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks
Best personalized: Patagonia Women’s Micro D® 1/4-Zip Fleece
Best chocolate gift: Alice Brainstorm Mushroom Chocolate
Best for desks: Poeland Desktop Storage Organizer
Best pen: Uni-ball Jetstream Rollerball Pens
Best luxury gift: Vagabond Shoemakers Masella Bag
Best for travel: Comfyable Puffy Laptop Sleeve
Best for coffee drinkers: Stanley Quencher Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler
Best subscription box: Book of the Month
Best tech: Magic-Refiner K68 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard
Best office chair: Herman Miller Zeph Multipurpose Armchair
Best under $50: W&P Porter Ceramic Bowl Lunch Container
Best under $100: Baggu Go Pouch Set
Best wearable: Kotn Hamatah Scarf
Best Overall
Lohn Soy and Coconut Candle
You can never have too many candles. And even if your workspace prohibits lighting them, a beautifully scented candle can still warm up your staff’s desk space. This one from Canadian brand Lohn smells like a morning walk on a rainy coastline thanks to bergamot, eucalyptus and sandalwood essential oils. Made with eco-conscious ingredients and recycled packaging, it’s a small gesture you can feel good about.
$50, amazon.ca
Best Budget
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks
It’s been the year of “quiet quitting” and “career cushioning” and many employees are feeling extra ready for a holiday break. Help them relieve some of that 2023 stress with a pair of calming under-eye masks. Enriched with a high concentration of collagen, these little pads provide instant de-puffing and soothe delicate eye skin. And they’re discreet enough that your staff can even have their mini spa moment at the office or on their commute.
$18, amazon.ca
Best personalized
Patagonia Women’s Micro D® 1/4-Zip Fleece
For chilly offices and cozy work-from-home days, this fleece from Patagonia provides unparalleled warmth and comfort. The lightweight zip-up is made of 100 per cent recycled polyester and is the perfect base for embroidering a company logo or personalizing with a name. Better yet, the outdoor retailer offers group logo embroidery for an additional cost.
$85, patagonia.ca
Best chocolate
Alice Brainstorm Mushroom Chocolate
The classic cure for the mid-day slump also makes for a great corporate gift. Infused with organic superfood mushrooms (lion’s mane and cordyceps), these decadent chocolate bites are formulated to help sharpen focus and enhance energy levels. The fair-trade organic dark chocolate comes in a reusable tin that can be refilled with mints, paper clips or whatever else comes to mind.
$39, urbanoutfitters.com
Best for desks
Poeland Desktop Storage Organizer
FYI: Keeping your space clear is cool. With a low-profile shape and available in several crisp colours, this little caddy is a stylish solution for wayward desks. The versatile four-compartment desk organizer can hold a smartphone, pens, extra plugs and all those random loose, small items that tend to accumulate. Your team can spend less time detangling cords and more time focusing on their passion projects.
$17, amazon.ca
Best pen
Uni-Ball Jetstream Rollerball Pens
Most of us have a favourite pen (IYKYK). These ones from Uni-Ball consistently get rave reviews, citing their quick-drying ink, rubber grip and retractable tip. Available in black and blue ink, the self-proclaimed smooth pens are sure to be an appreciated extra to add to any corporate gift basket.
$34, amazon.ca
Best luxury
Vagabond Shoemakers Masella Bag
For the commuters on your team, a sturdy everyday tote bag is a gift that won’t go unappreciated. With a spacious silhouette, this black leather tote has durable thin shoulder straps to carry the weight of their laptop and lunch. Better yet, there’s an extra compartment to hold keys, their wallet and oodles of hand sanitizer for peak travel times. Made of real leather and a 100 per cent organic cotton lining, this tote makes travelling to work a breeze, whether it’s via car or public transportation.
$410, vagabond.com
Best for travel
Comfyable Puffy Laptop Sleeve
If they’re headed on a lot of work trips in 2024, they’ll need a sturdy laptop case to keep their tool protected. Inspired by Scandinavian design, this 13-inch case has a cool puffy texture with a fuzzy fleece lining that fits most standard laptop sizes. Not only is it guaranteed to keep their computer scratch-free, but it’s waterproof and features a secure magnetic closure for easy access.
$63, amazon.ca
Best for coffee drinkers
Stanley Quencher Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler
Whichever way their day flows, a Stanley FlowState tumbler keeps your coworker refreshed—with fewer refills. Available in five sizes and 19 colours, the double-wall, vacuum-insulated drinking cup is constructed of 90 per cent recycled BPA-free stainless steel. And it keeps drinks cold, iced or hot for hours.
$59, amazon.ca
Best subscription box
Book of the Month
The power of a good book is that is can transport you away from your daily grind with the crack of its spine. New to Canada, Book of the Month is a curation of newly released fiction books, which are sent to recipients every few weeks. They can choose which and how many books to receive, staying in line with their reading habits. Their inner Rory Gilmore will be thriving.
$300/year, bookofthemonth.com
Best tech
Magic-Refiner K68 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard
With a keyboard this cool looking, click-clacking all day is bound to happen. The high-quality wireless keyboard is ergonomically designed, making it less challenging to function during long work days stuck at the computer. Better yet, it’s easy to set up (shoutout to the Bluetooth chip) and can easily be carried around in a work bag.
$53, amazon.ca
Best office chair
Herman Miller Zeph Multipurpose Armchair
With its unique blend of mid-century-modern aesthetics and science-backed ergonomics, the Zeph Chair from iconic furniture house Herman Miller delivers good looks and comfort. The simple design has a cushy seat and solid backing, giving complete support throughout—sans any user adjustments. While it’s on the pricier side for an office chair, the 12-year manufacturer’s warranty makes it a solid investment.
$732, store.hermanmiller.com
Best under $50
W&P Porter Ceramic Bowl Lunch Container
Say goodbye to single-use plastic! This reusable ceramic bowl is minimally designed and fits up to one litre of food—from big salads to a scrummy little pasta. Crafted from high-quality materials, the ultra-sturdy and protective silicone lid keeps every meal extremely fresh throughout the day. The desire to meal prep is strong with this one.
$49.50, amazon.ca
Best under $100
Baggu Go Pouch Set
When their work life feels complicated, Baggu’s Go Pouch set makes it easy to keep everything neat and organized. Whatever they’re toting—snacks, headphones or an extra pair of shoes—this set of three all-purpose pouches keeps it together. They’re easy to wash and store flat, making them easy to stash in any tote or briefcase.
$69, amazon.ca
Best wearable
Kotn Hamatah Scarf
When it comes to corporate gift-giving, keep it simple. This understated scarf from Kotn is perfect for everyday wear. Sustainably crafted from soft (and warm) 100 per cent Egyptian Cotton, it’s a cozy accessory that’s sure to garner compliments. And, most importantly, it’s itch-free.
$65, kotn.com