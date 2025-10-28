The 2025 Harris Poll Brand Reputation Rankings Revealed

A strong brand reputation builds customer trust, support, and loyalty. Companies with positive reputations often see higher sales from consumers, while those that stumble into political controversies and operational failures risk harming their public image—and their bottom line.

For more than 25 years, the Harris Poll has provided a way for consumers and companies to assess the reputations of the most visible brands in the United States. Operating at the intersection of culture and business, the poll captures the pulse of society by reporting on market shifts and providing strategic insights that help businesses build trust and strengthen their reputations with consumers. Now, in collaboration with Canadian Business, the Harris Poll has surveyed Canadian companies for the second consecutive year.

Harris Poll’s top 50 most reputable companies, according to Canadians

New to the 2025 survey’s three-pronged methodology is Harris Poll’s expansion from 50 to 100 companies, aligning the Canadian process with its U.S. counterpart. More than 12,000 respondents participated in three stages: naming two companies with the best and worst reputations, scoring their reputations, and answering follow-up questions to provide deeper insights into major themes. The Harris Poll measures companies on metrics such as brand trust, growth trajectory, ethics, and culture to calculate its Corporate Reputation Quotient (RQ), which reflects how each company is perceived by the public.

The 2025 Harris Hundred Poll saw the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) clinching the top spot once again. Despite launching its inaugural season only in January last year, the PWHL’s strong character metrics in culture, ethics and citizenship have helped the league win over Canadians, says Sara Cappe, president of The Harris Poll Canada. “The PWHL is a bit of a hidden gem, because their familiarity isn’t very high, and many Canadians are still learning about the league and its story,” says Cappe. “But those who know them love them.”

The PWHL was followed in the top ten by Chapman’s, Toyota, Samsung, Patagonia, Honda, Simons, Costco, Ben & Jerry’s, and Sony. Canadian companies that made the top 20 included retail pharmacy chain London Drugs (12), outdoor retailer Mountain Equipment Company (18), and food processor Maple Leaf Foods (20). Meanwhile, prominent brands such as Enbridge, TD Bank, and Tim Hortons ranked 40th, 48th, and 60th, respectively.

The poll also shows that the reputations of Canadian companies have begun to outpace those of their foreign counterparts on key metrics. Last year, Canadian companies scored higher than foreign peers on integrity and citizenship, though they lagged slightly on metrics such as innovation and growth. “This year tells a different story,” says Cappe. “Canadian companies now outperform foreign companies across all dimensions, including forward-looking measures of vision, growth, and products and services.”

Cappe adds that Canadians’ positive perceptions of innovative and growing companies give these businesses the confidence to experiment with trends, such as matcha- or Dubai chocolate-inspired foods and beverages, or to embrace AI: “We’re seeing some Canadian companies gaining more strength and propelling the economy forward.”

Amid ongoing economic challenges, Cappe notes a clear resurgence of national pride. Trade tensions with the U.S. have fuelled a rise in patriotism among Canadian shoppers, with “Made in Canada” labels increasingly taking over grocery store aisles and online product pages. The data underscores this sentiment: 67 per cent of respondents strongly agreed that it’s more important now than ever for Canadians to support homegrown companies. This renewed sense of pride is evident in this year’s rankings as several Canadian companies outperformed their closest U.S. and foreign competitors—Chapman’s (2) ranked ahead of Ben & Jerry’s (9), and Bombardier (32) outranked Boeing (91).

Cappe says Canadians are increasingly factoring values and social responsibility into their choices: “We’re seeing that character matters, with Canadians favoring companies that are homegrown, reflect their values, or contribute to the domestic economy.” She adds that Patagonia exemplifies this trend. The outdoor apparel brand’s longtime backing of environmental causes earned it its first appearance in the Canadian rankings and second place in this year’s U.S. top 100.

As inflation pressures persist, Canadians are seeking ways to save money—a trend evident in respondents’ focus on cost-conscious companies. With 70 per cent of respondents concerned about affording living expenses, companies like Costco, PWHL, and Chapman’s ranked high for their fair pricing. Despite rising inflation and economic uncertainty, Cappe notes these companies have not only committed to keeping products affordable but have also actively supported Canadian families, fostering long-term customer trust and loyalty. “Even when prices change, customers trust that it’s fair,” says Cappe. “If you’re transparent, stick to your values and show you understand what fairness means to your customers, that goes a long way in building a strong reputation.”

While Canadians are eager to support homegrown companies, not all Canadian brands won brownie points from consumers this year. Companies such as Canada Post, Air Canada, and Bell faced public backlash over labour disruptions or downsizing, pushing them into the bottom 10 of the rankings. In August, Air Canada grounded flights after roughly 10,000 attendants went on strike, leading to a flood of negative social media posts and complaints from travellers. A similar situation unfolded when Canada Post’s strikes delayed mail and parcel delivery.

Only three companies—Tesla, Manulife and Scotiabank—saw their corporate reputations tumble from 2024 to 2025. These shifts highlight the growing importance of alignment with Canadians’ principles as companies closely associated with polarizing public and political figures ranked poorly in the poll. The results show how political polarization influences everyday brand choices, making consistency with consumers’ social and political beliefs essential for corporate leaders.

Meanwhile, Loblaws (+10.3), Bombardier (+6.7) and Starbucks (+6.6) saw the largest jumps in their reputation scores. “Grocery shopping became very political this year, and Loblaws took the lead in showcasing how Canadians can fuel our economy,” says Cappe.

This year’s Harris Poll shows Canadians are proudly supporting homegrown companies that reflect their beliefs and budgets. From social responsibility to fair pricing and innovation, consumers are rewarding brands that embody these principles. “Canadians are having a newfound strength and reliance on ourselves,” says Cappe. “And I think that’s a huge win for Canada.”