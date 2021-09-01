People
Design
10 Things That Inspire Chef Antonio Park and His Growing Food Empire
by Barbara Balfour
10 Things
10 Items for Rebuilding and Refreshing Your Workwear Wardrobe
by Truc Nguyen
Ideas
Feeling Stressed? Here’s How to Take a Mental Health Leave From Work
by Rebecca Gao
Design
Workspace of the Month: BMO’s New Toronto HQ Is Inside a Converted Department Store
by Andrea Yu
Design
Backyard Farm’s New Venture Is Farm-to-Table Dining at Its Finest
by Adrienne Matei
People
How Jamie Alexander Went From Software Developer to Creator of Clothing for Trans Girls
by Caitlin Agnew
People
How I Made It
Lauren Chan Is Bringing Queer Pride to Size-Inclusive Fashion
by Isabel B. Slone
People
Why This Lawyer Quit Practising to Sell Period Products
by Lesa Hannah
How I Made It
How the Diva Cup Became the Kleenex of Menstrual Cups
by Isabel B. Slone
People
‘You Don’t Have to Climb a Freakin’ Mountain’: Mikayla Wujec Wants Everyone to Enjoy the Outdoors
by Isabel B. Slone
Strategies
Ideas
How to Encourage Employees to Return to the Office
Ideas
Thinking About Launching a Business Newsletter? Here’s How Wealthsimple Did It
Ideas
How to Pitch Your Start-up to Investors
Ideas
How Workplaces Can Give Staff Unlimited Paid Time Off
Ideas
Does Your Boss Make You Feel Valued? Employee Recognition Programs Can Fix That
Ideas
Would You Tell Your Boss How You Really Feel About Work? That’s the Point of ‘Stay Interviews’
Ideas
How Brands Can Stay Relevant on Social Media
Ideas
How to Take a Non-cheesy Professional Headshot
Ideas
How Subway Canada Is Building Back Consumer Trust
Ideas
How Workplaces Can Fight Proximity Bias
Strategies
Why You Should Make ‘Career Cushioning’ Part of Your Job This Year
Ideas
Five Signs That It’s Time to Quit Your Job
Ideas
Ideas
Can Your Boss Actually Demand You Return to the Office?
by Sofi Papamarko
Ideas
Hold Up: Is Beyoncé Saving the Economy?
by Rebecca Gao
Ideas
How This Toronto-Based SEO Strategist More Than Quadrupled His Salary by Joining a U.S. Company
by Andrea Yu
Ideas
Is ChatGPT Coming for Your Job? Five Roles AI Could Disrupt Within the Next Five Years
by Alex Cyr
Design
Design
Are Reusable Grocery Bags Any Better for the Planet Than Single-Use Ones?
by Rebecca Gao
Design
10 Things Textile Queen Candice Kaye Can’t Live Without
by Briony Smith
Design
Workspace of the Month: Inside SSENSE’s State-Of-The-Art Montreal HQ
by Caitlin Agnew
Design
The 10 Best Gardening Gadgets, Apps and Apparel to Take Your Horticulture Hobby to the Next Level
by Truc Nguyen
