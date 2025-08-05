How to Handle Negative Online Buzz

Cookie dough without chocolate chips? That’s just dough. So when some Canadian Baskin-Robbins customers noticed their pints were light on the signature mix-ins, they reported it through the company’s customer service phone line. The complaints didn’t surface publicly, but the team knew how quickly quiet feedback can become loud online buzz. Instead of dismissing it, they moved fast—tracing the issue to a production glitch, and working with the manufacturer to correct it.

In an era where one tweet or Google review can cause lasting damage, businesses of all sizes—from national franchises to local shops—must handle online criticism with care. “Customers notice these things quickly,” says Zarin Tasnim, Inspire Brands’ Canada-based international field marketing manager, whose portfolio includes Baskin-Robbins, Arby’s, and other major chains. “It’s critical to respond right away.”

The data backs that up. A report by SEO software company BrightLocal found that more than 90 per cent of consumers read online reviews before buying. Sixty-three per cent lose trust after seeing mostly negative reviews, and 89 per cent expect business owners to respond to all feedback—positive and negative alike.

As customer feedback becomes more immediate and public through social media and review platforms, having a clear response plan is more important than ever. While some complaints reflect valid concerns, others cross the line into trolling, harassment or defamation, making the right response less obvious. Businesses must balance professionalism with a human touch, decide when to engage or ignore, and acknowledge complaints without sounding defensive or escalating the situation. These real-time challenges unfold under constant public scrutiny—often without a script.

Effectively navigating this negative buzz requires careful thought by businesses. “Ignoring a negative comment can send the message that you don’t care,” says Lauren Shirreffs, CEO and founder of 2Social, a Canadian social media agency. “But if you respond poorly, you could damage your reputation.” To help businesses navigate online negativity with professionalism, empathy and clarity, Shirreffs and Tasnim offer seven key strategies.

Create a clear internal protocol

Before a crisis hits, companies should have a detailed protocol in place. That includes tone guidelines, definitions of unacceptable language, and pre-approved responses for common scenarios. This protocol should reflect the brand’s voice—whether that’s warm and casual or formal and concise—so responses feel consistent and authentic. When reviews surge across multiple platforms, establishing escalation paths ahead of time saves teams from scrambling.

But protocols shouldn’t result in canned responses. “The key is empowering your team to be human–to adapt responses naturally without sounding formulaic,” says Shirreffs. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, a grocery chain she worked with was inundated with customer frustration over product shortages and long lines. Having pre-prepared responses allowed the team to move quickly and confidently while preserving the brand’s voice.

Distinguish between constructive criticism and trolling

Not every complaint deserves equal attention. Companies should distinguish between constructive criticism and content that crosses the line by setting internal criteria—based on tone, language, and feedback frequency—to help frontline teams assess intent. For example, trolling often includes baiting language, personal attacks, or escalating hostility.

Clear red flags—like racist, discriminatory or vulgar comments–should prompt immediate blocking or removal on platforms. But some cases are less clear. A sarcastic or angry one-star review may still raise a valid concern, while repeated posts about minor issues might blur the line between persistence and harassment. Shirreffs says it often comes down to judgment: “Your team needs to know when a situation is escalating beyond normal frustration. Understanding the difference ensures your team focuses on customers who deserve a response—not endless cycles with bad-faith actors.”

Turn negative experiences into positive engagement

When handled thoughtfully, a negative comment can strengthen customer relationships. Tasnim notes that customers often complain because they care about the product or experience, which gives the business an opportunity to respond too: “If you respond positively, it shows you care too—and you can turn the entire experience around.”

Shirreffs recalls a case involving a food-and-beverage brand, where a frustrated customer posted a photo of an unsatisfactory product on social media. The team responded quickly, moved the conversation to direct message, and coordinated with internal teams and the franchisee to offer a better experience. The customer returned for a more positive visit, and later shared a second photo—this time smiling with the product and franchisee. While the company chose not to reshare the image, it now serves internally as a powerful example of how thoughtful online engagement and in-person service can align.

Always respond publicly, but move sensitive conversations offline

Acknowledging criticism publicly and promptly shows responsiveness and avoids appearing indifferent. For sensitive issues—especially discrimination or serious misconduct—posting a brief statement expressing concern, noting the issue is under review, or reaffirming company values is best. The conversation should then move offline for a more detailed exchange.

Platform and context matter. Shirreffs notes that a viral TikTok may take priority, given how content can snowball due to the platform’s algorithm. Tone and reach also influence the response—a casual vent with a few views differs from a thoughtful critique shared with an engaged audience. “Never match negativity with negativity,” Tasnim says. “Aggression only makes things worse. Customers are watching to see if you stay calm, fair and respectful—even under pressure.”

Involve legal when necessary

When complaints escalate into serious accusations—such as defamation, legal threats, or harassment—it’s important to involve legal counsel, whether internal or external. Legal input helps ensure that no promises or statements are made that could put the brand at risk. Poor responses can have lasting consequences, from reputational damage to legal liability.

Shirreffs recommends involving legal counsel early, such as during the development of the internal social media playbook. “You’ll never be able to script for every scenario, but having legal review your approach and tone in advance gives your team the confidence to act quickly and appropriately when issues come up.”

Set clear community guidelines

Companies don’t need to wait for issues to arrive before setting expectations. Shirreffs recommends posting public community guidelines on platforms like Instagram or Facebook to clearly outline acceptable behaviour. These might include content rules, comment monitoring practices, and consequences for violations, such as comment removal or blocking. “Think of it like posting a speed limit,” she says. “It won’t stop everyone, but it gives you something to point to when someone crosses the line.” Most platforms also offer tools to auto-flag or hide offensive terms, providing a first layer of moderation.

She cautions against blanket measures like turning off comments, as this can give the impression of hiding. Instead, she recommends using clear guidelines to foster respectful dialogue–signalling that respect goes both ways.

Protect your frontline team with wellness supports

Whether customer services teams are in-house or outsourced, they face constant exposure to negativity that can take a real toll. Handling complaints, anger, and online hostility day after day can quickly lead to burnout—especially without proper support or boundaries. During the pandemic’s peak, Shirreffs’ firm encouraged shorter shifts for the customer service team and offered mental health resources to ease the strain.

Her agency offered supports like yoga and counselling access. “It’s about recognizing the emotional load and addressing it before it becomes overwhelming,” she says. Spotting emotional strain early and offering support to keep teams healthy and engaged–benefitting both employees and customers.

Ultimately, the best defence is authentic engagement

No company is immune to negative online attention, whether it’s over missing chocolate chips or something far more serious. How a business responds matters just as much as the complaint itself.

When the chips are down—chocolate chips or not—nothing beats a calm, human response. Being prompt and fair leaves a lasting impression. That’s how strong reputations are built.