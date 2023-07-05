10 Items for Rebuilding and Refreshing Your Workwear Wardrobe
Many companies have implemented return-to-office mandates and hybrid work arrangements are on the rise, so it’s no wonder that Canadians are spending more on clothes, and dressing up for the office again—at least for in-person work days. Retail apparel sales in Canada are expected to reach $34.4 billion this year, even as reports are forecasting a decline for categories like activewear.
But the formal office wear many of us were sporting pre-pandemic now seems too restrictive for our back-and-forth lifestyles. Here are 10 new workwear essentials that will make your in-office days feel more stylish—but still comfortable.
Uniqlo AirSense Jacket
Designed for movement in warm weather, this machine washable blazer is made with a lightweight, quick-drying stretch fabric.
$100, uniqlo.com
Samara Apple Leather Tote Bag
Toronto-based accessories label Samara’s sleek and practical carryall is made with an innovative apple “leather” material.
$370, holtrenfrew.com
Kotn Plaza Shorts
Available in two colours, these high-waisted, wide-leg shorts are sewn in Portugal using lyocell, a fibre made from wood pulp.
$128, kotn.com
Lezé The Label Olivia Skirt
This midi-length, A-line skirt is versatile enough to be worn to the office and at home. It’s also crafted with a performance fibre made from renewable, corn-based ingredients.
$119, lezethelabel.com
Duer No Sweat Pant Slim
These highly-rated pants by Vancouver-based Duer are designed to look like jeans, but feel like sweatpants—genius!
$145, duer.ca
Arc’teryx Palister Dress
Veilance, a sub-label of Arc’teryx founded in 2009, offers minimalist, technical apparel with workwear appeal.
$400, arcteryx.com
Veronica Beard Miller Dickey Jacket + Slate Dickey
Veronica Beard’s signature jackets are highly customizable, and make layering a breeze.
$1,005, veronicabeard.com
Everlane ReNew Transit Utility Backpack
Made with recycled polyester, this commuter-friendly bag can fit a 13” laptop and comes with plenty of pockets and compartments for all your things.
$132, everlane.com
Lululemon New Venture Short-Sleeve Shirt
This shirt features an anti-odour finish and is made with a wrinkle-resistant, sweat-wicking, quick-drying fabric.
$98, lululemon.com
Nobis Cody Men’s Tailored Travel Blazer
Perfect for work trips, this stretch nylon performance blazer is machine washable and comes with a lifetime warranty.
$695, nobis.com