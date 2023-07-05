10 Items for Rebuilding and Refreshing Your Workwear Wardrobe

Many companies have implemented return-to-office mandates and hybrid work arrangements are on the rise, so it’s no wonder that Canadians are spending more on clothes, and dressing up for the office again—at least for in-person work days. Retail apparel sales in Canada are expected to reach $34.4 billion this year, even as reports are forecasting a decline for categories like activewear.

But the formal office wear many of us were sporting pre-pandemic now seems too restrictive for our back-and-forth lifestyles. Here are 10 new workwear essentials that will make your in-office days feel more stylish—but still comfortable.

(Photograph: Uniqlo)

Uniqlo AirSense Jacket

Designed for movement in warm weather, this machine washable blazer is made with a lightweight, quick-drying stretch fabric.

$100, uniqlo.com

(Photograph: Samara)

Samara Apple Leather Tote Bag

Toronto-based accessories label Samara’s sleek and practical carryall is made with an innovative apple “leather” material.

$370, holtrenfrew.com

(Photograph: Kotn)

Kotn Plaza Shorts

Available in two colours, these high-waisted, wide-leg shorts are sewn in Portugal using lyocell, a fibre made from wood pulp.

$128, kotn.com

(Photograph: Lezé The Label)

Lezé The Label Olivia Skirt

This midi-length, A-line skirt is versatile enough to be worn to the office and at home. It’s also crafted with a performance fibre made from renewable, corn-based ingredients.

$119, lezethelabel.com

(Photograph: Duer)

Duer No Sweat Pant Slim

These highly-rated pants by Vancouver-based Duer are designed to look like jeans, but feel like sweatpants—genius!

$145, duer.ca

(Photograph: Arc’teryx)

Arc’teryx Palister Dress

Veilance, a sub-label of Arc’teryx founded in 2009, offers minimalist, technical apparel with workwear appeal.

$400, arcteryx.com

(Photograph: Veronica Beard)

Veronica Beard Miller Dickey Jacket + Slate Dickey

Veronica Beard’s signature jackets are highly customizable, and make layering a breeze.

$1,005, veronicabeard.com

(Photograph: Everlane)

Everlane ReNew Transit Utility Backpack

Made with recycled polyester, this commuter-friendly bag can fit a 13” laptop and comes with plenty of pockets and compartments for all your things.

$132, everlane.com

(Photograph: Lululemon)

Lululemon New Venture Short-Sleeve Shirt

This shirt features an anti-odour finish and is made with a wrinkle-resistant, sweat-wicking, quick-drying fabric.

$98, lululemon.com

(Photograph: Nobis)

Nobis Cody Men’s Tailored Travel Blazer

Perfect for work trips, this stretch nylon performance blazer is machine washable and comes with a lifetime warranty.

$695, nobis.com