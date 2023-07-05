10 Things

10 Items for Rebuilding and Refreshing Your Workwear Wardrobe

Stuffy slacks and pencil skirts no longer make sense for our new hybrid-work reality. Here are 10 thoughtfully designed pieces that will take you from corner office to commute to couch.
A woman wearing a black blazer on top of a white shirt and jean shirt
(Photograph: Veronica Beard)
by Truc Nguyen
Jul 05, 2023

Many companies have implemented return-to-office mandates and hybrid work arrangements are on the rise, so it’s no wonder that Canadians are spending more on clothes, and dressing up for the office again—at least for in-person work days. Retail apparel sales in Canada are expected to reach $34.4 billion this year, even as reports are forecasting a decline for categories like activewear.

But the formal office wear many of us were sporting pre-pandemic now seems too restrictive for our back-and-forth lifestyles. Here are 10 new workwear essentials that will make your in-office days feel more stylish—but still comfortable.

A man wearing a grey blazer on top of a white shirt looking off to one side
(Photograph: Uniqlo)

Uniqlo AirSense Jacket

Designed for movement in warm weather, this machine washable blazer is made with a lightweight, quick-drying stretch fabric.
$100, uniqlo.com

A black leather tote bag
(Photograph: Samara)

Samara Apple Leather Tote Bag

Toronto-based accessories label Samara’s sleek and practical carryall is made with an innovative apple “leather” material.
$370, holtrenfrew.com

A woman standing with her hands in her pockets wearing black shorts and a black tank top
(Photograph: Kotn)

Kotn Plaza Shorts

Available in two colours, these high-waisted, wide-leg shorts are sewn in Portugal using lyocell, a fibre made from wood pulp.
$128, kotn.com

A woman standing with one arm over her head wearing a white t-shirt and blue long skirt
(Photograph: Lezé The Label)

Lezé The Label Olivia Skirt

This midi-length, A-line skirt is versatile enough to be worn to the office and at home. It’s also crafted with a performance fibre made from renewable, corn-based ingredients.
$119, lezethelabel.com

A man wearing black jeans
(Photograph: Duer)

Duer No Sweat Pant Slim

These highly-rated pants by Vancouver-based Duer are designed to look like jeans, but feel like sweatpants—genius!
$145, duer.ca

A woman standing still wearing a grey long dress
(Photograph: Arc’teryx)

Arc’teryx Palister Dress

Veilance, a sub-label of Arc’teryx founded in 2009, offers minimalist, technical apparel with workwear appeal.
$400, arcteryx.com

(Photograph: Veronica Beard)

Veronica Beard Miller Dickey Jacket + Slate Dickey

Veronica Beard’s signature jackets are highly customizable, and make layering a breeze.
$1,005, veronicabeard.com

An off-white backpack with a black handle
(Photograph: Everlane)

Everlane ReNew Transit Utility Backpack

Made with recycled polyester, this commuter-friendly bag can fit a 13” laptop and comes with plenty of pockets and compartments for all your things.
$132, everlane.com

A man posing in a blue button down shirt with short sleeves
(Photograph: Lululemon)

Lululemon New Venture Short-Sleeve Shirt

This shirt features an anti-odour finish and is made with a wrinkle-resistant, sweat-wicking, quick-drying fabric.
$98, lululemon.com

A man standing with his arms by his side wearing a black blazer jacket
(Photograph: Nobis)

Nobis Cody Men’s Tailored Travel Blazer

Perfect for work trips, this stretch nylon performance blazer is machine washable and comes with a lifetime warranty.
$695, nobis.com

Truc Nguyen
Truc Nguyen