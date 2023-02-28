Sales for fitness paraphernalia boomed during the pandemic: In 2020, Canadians increased their spending on dumbbells, resistance bands and stationary bikes by more than 40 per cent—and it’s hardly slowed down since folks have gotten out of their living rooms and back to the gym. Innovations in wearable trackers, tech accessories and high-performance clothing are driving sales, which are expected to reach US$16.56 billion by the end of the decade.

Here, we rounded up the slickest new fitness products to hit the market.

On Cloudneo runners

These low-profile runners are part of a subscription-based program through which you receive shoes on loan, wear them until you’re done, then send them back to the company’s HQ, where they are recycled into something entirely new.

$35/month, on-running.com

Peloton Guide

The company’s newest device plugs into your TV to serve up customized classes with a side-by-side view of you and the instructor, which makes it easier to mirror form and technique.

$395 + $30/month, onepeloton.ca

Ultimate Ears UE Fits

These wireless buds have 20 hours of battery life. They mould to the unique shape of your ears, so the chances of losing one during a high-impact workout are pretty much zilch.

$250, ultimateers.com

Oura Ring

This innovative ring has netted partnerships with the NBA and the WNBA. Its sensor technology links up with an app to deliver insights on everything from sleep patterns to heart rate to body temperature.

$399, chapters.indigo.ca

Lola massage gun

Less bulky than its competitors and with four interchangeable heads, this pocket-size muscle massager is specifically designed for targeting post-workout stiffness in women’s bodies.

$125, chapters.indigo.ca

Duer

Sport this moisture-wicking antimicrobial T-shirt from Vancouver brand Duer both in and out of the gym.

$59, duer.ca

Carmel

Designed in P.E.I. by a team of avid cyclists, these padded shorts with breathable bib straps are built for comfort during both outdoor rides and stationary-bike workouts.

$195, carmelcycling.com

Lululemon

The $56-billion activewear giant from B.C. has combined 20 years of fabric innovation with feedback from athletes to develop SenseKnit, a lightweight line of running apparel, like this natty one-piece.

$198, lululemon.com

Michi

The right bra can make or break a workout. This one, from Toronto-based Michi, has a supportive chest band, eight-way stretch, removable cups and a mesh insert for breathability.

$130, michiny.com

MEC

A modern spin on the Vancouver brand’s classic ’90s duffle, this roomy recycled-nylon bag is durable enough to haul around all of the above in style.

$79.99, mec.ca



This article appears in print in the winter 2023 issue of Canadian Business magazine. Buy the issue for $7.99 or better yet, subscribe to the quarterly print magazine for just $40.