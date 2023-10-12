What to Expect from CB Evolution

Canadian Business’s inaugural CB Evolution summit is taking place from October 16–24, and will focus on the intersection of entrepreneurship, innovation and technology. Powered by the pages of CB’s fall “How I Made It” issue, CB Evolution will bring together Canada’s business leaders and entrepreneurs from every sector at some of Toronto’s most contemporary venues and innovative workspaces for thought-provoking programming and in-person networking events.

Here’s what to expect this month:

Satish Kanwar

The Evolution of Innovation

A virtual keynote Fireside Chat about the evolution of innovation in Canada

CB Evolution kicks off on October 16 with a virtual keynote Fireside Chat about the future of Canadian innovation with founder, angel investor and former Shopify VP Satish Kanwar.

12:00 p.m. EST

The mRNA Revolution

A thought-leadership panel about the mRNA revolution in partnership with Moderna Canada

Join us on October 17 at Toronto’s latest architectural attraction, The Well, for a fascinating conversation with Dr. Shehzad Iqbal, country medical director; Leslie Madden, head of regulatory science & quality assurance, at Moderna Canada and Vallijah (Valli) Subasri, AI scientist at UHN’s Peter Munk Cardiac Centre. Panelists will discuss how the development of mRNA technology and artificial intelligence are changing the face of global health care. Read more about mRNA and Moderna’s transformational impact on the future of medicine amid the Covid pandemic—and beyond.

6:30 p.m. EST

Rejean Bourgault

Disrupting Leadership

A virtual Fireside Chat about disrupting leadership in Canada

On October 18, join CB for a virtual Fireside Chat with Rejean Bourgault, country leader & managing director for AWS Canada’s public sector, as we discuss the forces disrupting corporate leadership in Canada—and how to build resilience in the face of it.

10:00 a.m. EST

Entrepreneurship: What I Wish I Knew

A thought-leadership panel about the evolution of entrepreneurship powered by Canadian Business and American Express Canada

Inspired by the annual “How I Made It” feature package in the fall issue of Canadian Business, this thought-leadership panel will focus on the evolution of entrepreneurship in Canada. How do entrepreneurs make it? And how do they turn their visions into reality? CB Evolution’s marquee event takes place at Luma on October 24 and will welcome leading Canadian entrepreneurs including Chelsee Pettit, founder of ᐋᓃᓐ aaniin; Morley Ivers, co-founder & CEO of Cookin; Fatima Zaidi, co-founder & CEO of Quill; and American Express Canada’s Phanikar Yenamandra. In advance of the event, you can read more about Morley Ivers’ entrepreneurial journey with Cookin.

6:00 p.m. EST

