The Hidden Mental Health Crisis Men Face in the Workplace



Behind boardroom doors and office cubicles, a mental health crisis among Canadian men is quietly escalating. New research from the Canadian Men’s Health Foundation reveals that 64 per cent of men report moderate-to-high stress levels, while nearly one in four face moderate to severe depression—a four per cent rise from 2024.

Physical health challenges, like incontinence—the involuntary loss of bladder control—can come with mental challenges, as well. According to data from TENA Men, a global leader in care products, including guards, shields and underwear for incontinence, 20 million men in North America experience drips and dribbles. Nearly three quarters (72 per cent) of men with incontinence believe it’s uncommon, leading to feelings of loneliness.

Despite its prevalence, this condition remains shrouded in stigma and silence, compounded by societal expectations that men “power through” challenges without asking for help. TENA research found only two per cent of those experiencing incontinence open up about it with doctors or others in their lives. Shielded by silence, these challenges chip away at confidence and well-being, quietly affecting men’s personal lives, as well as their productivity at work.

When physical health affects mental health at work

“There’s a lot of suffering in the workplace, and very often it’s silent suffering,” says Dr. John Ogrodniczuk, professor of psychiatry at the University of British Columbia and founder of HeadsUpGuys, a UBC-backed initiative offering men’s mental health support and resources. “Just because people aren’t bringing their challenges to the forefront or sharing them with colleagues or their managers doesn’t mean they aren’t harbouring pain.”

“It behooves workplaces to understand that they are in a unique position to support workers, not just from a business perspective but also from a social perspective,” Ogrodniczuk adds. When people leave work, they still have a lot of other responsibilities, whether that’s being a parent, a grandparent, a hockey coach, a friend or a spouse. “Supporting workers helps society because it helps those people be their best selves in their other life roles.”

For employers seeking truly inclusive workplaces, addressing these often overlooked health concerns is critical to helping men thrive. “You have to create and shape a culture of caring,” Ogrodniczuk emphasizes.

Normalize open conversations

Ogrodniczuk recommends encouraging dialogue about health, both mental and physical, in meetings, newsletters and intranet posts. Even small signals of openness can help dismantle stigma. When leaders talk openly about health challenges, they show that seeking help is a sign of strength, not a weakness, he says. “It gives people permission to share when they need to.”

Offer flexible ways to connect

Set up optional coffee chats, office hours or small-group lunches where employees can share ideas or challenges in a low-pressure setting. Ogrodniczuk says creating peer support groups can help build a built-in support structure.

Integrate health resources into the workflow

Make employee assistance program (EAP) contacts, mental health tool kits and community resources visible in shared spaces, and mention them in regular communications. If people have to dig for resources, they’re less likely to use them, but visible, accessible support sends a clear message: your health matters here. “You don’t need to be a doctor or therapist,” says Ogrodniczuk. “You just need to be a kind, caring human being willing to do a little work to understand what resources are available for your employees.” Even providing incontinence products—like TENA Men guards and shields in office bathrooms and trash bins inside stalls—offers a discreet relief from worrying about the “what if” scenario.

Lead by example

Model healthy work habits—take breaks, log off at reasonable hours and talk about how you manage stress or seek support. If leaders only preach balance but never practice it, it’s hard for employees to feel safe doing it themselves, Ogrodniczuk adds. “Managers need to walk the talk. If they say ‘we care’ but don’t follow through, no one will believe it.”

Recognize your limits

Offering peer support is crucial, but it comes with boundaries. Dr. Ogrodniczuk stresses the importance of knowing what you can and cannot take on—and taking care of yourself in the process. “If you are not your best self, you certainly don’t have much in the tank to be able to support somebody else,” he explains. He encourages clear communication about limits, suggesting it’s okay to say, “I’m here for you, but this is pretty heavy for me, and I don’t have the bandwidth or skill set to help specifically.”

Men’s mental health in Canada is at a crossroads, and workplaces hold a critical key. By fostering open conversations, creating cultures of care and reducing stigma around both mental and physical health challenges like incontinence, employers can help men reclaim confidence, well-being and connection both on and off the clock. It’s not just good business; it’s a social imperative that benefits everyone.

