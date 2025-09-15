Spending more time out of the house? Keep an eye on your family, pets and home with Rogers Xfinity Self Protection

Fall is here and between the office, dinner meetings and, well, life, it’s becoming increasingly more difficult to keep a close eye on things at home. With a growing list of features and devices available with Rogers Xfinity Self Protection, the ability to ensure the kids got home from school safely or to let in the dog walker who forgot their door lock code just got a whole lot easier.

Thanks to your Rogers Xfinity app, you can control your smart home devices from your fingertips. Unlock a door? Got it. Chat with the delivery driver through the doorbell? Done. Check out what your dog is doing in the basement? No sweat. Check in on your kids? No problem.

Rogers Xfinity Self Protection helps deliver total peace of mind, backed by Canada’s most reliable Internet.* It’s the visibility and seamless control you didn’t know you needed to help keep your home connected and protected—even when you’re away.

Help to Manage Your Household

Rogers Xfinity Self Protection delivers smart solutions to support your busy life. The growing list of devices and features gives you the flexibility you need to build a smart home security solution that works for you and your busy schedule. Use the smart door locks, doorbells, indoor and outdoor cameras, and a variety of sensors to keep track of the activity inside and outside your home.

Rogers Xfinity Self Protection offers 24/7 continuous video recording and seven days of history stored safely in the cloud. Stay on top of the activity inside and outside your home as it happens—or go back and check out some activity you saw in your backyard when you have time.

The Self Protection devices send alerts to your Rogers Xfinity app, giving you instant notifications to your phone. Check in with your devices when you’re away and feel fully in control of your home—all right there from your fingertips and all seamlessly integrated with your Rogers Xfinity Internet and TV plan.

All the Control You Need From One App

Everything is accessible through the Rogers Xfinity app. Manage your WiFi network, control your smart home, and keep devices on your WiFi network safe with Rogers Xfinity Advanced Security, offering added online protection and data security—including the ability to block content, monitor apps and websites and set limits that you feel comfortable with for your family.

Protecting what matters most is simple, and it’s seamlessly integrated across your Rogers Xfinity services. You can access cameras and footage from your TV, voice remote or on-screen notifications—perfect on a Friday when you’ve just settled in for a movie and the doorbell rings.

With the seamless integration to your Rogers Xfinity TV, just say, “Show me my cameras,” and then decide if you need to be there or if you just want to let the visitor know through the app and built-in voice-to-doorbell feature that you’re unable to come to the door right now.

With the Rogers Xfinity app, you can control your network and your home all from your fingertips.

Explore and build a plan that works for your home today at rogers.com/home-security