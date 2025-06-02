Cheekbone Beauty’s Mission-Driven Rise in the Cosmetics Industry

Jenn Harper’s journey into the beauty industry began with a vivid dream.

“I saw Indigenous girls laughing, their faces glowing with joy and lip gloss—it was powerful and emotional,” Harper recalls. “That dream became a calling.”

It was 2015, and Harper had recently begun to deepen her understanding of her Anishinaabe roots after years of disconnection. The dream inspired a business vision: a beauty brand that celebrated Indigenous identity and challenged the industry’s lack of representation.

That vision became Cheekbone Beauty, a purpose-driven cosmetics company built on Indigenous values of respect, sustainability, and reciprocity. Now carried in Sephora stores across Canada, Cheekbone remains rooted to its values, even as it expands.

Finding a foothold in a crowded market

Harper launched Cheekbone Beauty in 2016 into a highly competitive market full of massive, global companies with legacy brands. As a start-up with limited resources, earning recognition wasn’t easy. “It’s a crowded space,” Harper says. “But what I learned is that people connect with purpose.”

Harper broke through by elevating her unique value proposition: Indigenous-inspired products, a commitment to sustainability, and programs that support Indigenous youth. “When we stopped trying to fit in and leaned into our story, that’s when we started building momentum,” she says.

Approaching values with authenticity

For Cheekbone Beauty, a Certified B Corporation, sustainability isn’t just a buzzword—it’s a mindset. “As Indigenous people, we’ve always understood that our survival depends on a balanced relationship with the land,” Harper says. “Sustainable beauty isn’t just possible—it’s necessary.” From biodegradable and reusable packaging to ethical sourcing and small-batch production, Harper developed every stage of the product cycle with the planet and future generations in mind.

As the brand grew, Harper committed to never allowing Cheekbone’s expansion erode its core values. “The goal was never just about gaining shelf space,” she says. “Our approach has always been grounded in relationships and alignment. We’ve focused on building partnerships with retailers who understand our mission and share our values.”

Support that matched the mission

When the time came to scale operations, Harper turned to BMO to help Cheekbone Beauty keep up with growing demand. “BMO didn’t just see us as a business, but as a force for good,” she explains. With tailored financial support and expert advice, the bank helped her expand sustainably. “That kind of partnership, where a bank believes and understands your mission, is rare and invaluable,” Harper adds.

Today, Cheekbone Beauty is expanding its product line with a deeper focus on clean, conscious beauty and innovative packaging aimed at full circularity. The brand is also doubling down on its support for Indigenous youth through scholarships, mentorships, and leadership programs.

“Our goal is to become a global example of how brands can do good while doing well,” Harper says.

Harper wants aspiring entrepreneurs—especially those from underrepresented communities—to know the path may not be easy, but it’s always possible. “Your story is powerful,” she says. “Build something that reflects your values and lived experience—that’s your strength. And every time you show up, you’re making it easier for the next generation to do the same.”

To shop Cheekbone Beauty products, click here.

To learn more about BMO business banking, click here.