Running Toward Equity: How Hettas is Reshaping Women’s Footwear

Lindsay Housman didn’t plan to launch a footwear brand. But after decades of staying active—and discovering that most athletic shoes were designed for men—she couldn’t ignore the gap.

“In my mid-forties, I started experiencing foot pain,” she says. “I was shocked to learn I was wearing shoes developed for men’s feet—and that’s still how most athletic shoes are designed today.”

It was a lightbulb moment for Housman, who had already been exploring the idea of launching a brand focused on women in sports—especially as conversations around gender inequity had been gaining traction. With the growing urgency and a strong network behind her, Housman knew this was the time to act.

After discussions with her husband and years of research and testing , she launched Hettas in 2023: a performance running shoe brand built specifically for women. Named after her twin daughters, Hettas is more than a product—it’s a mission to ensure women receive the research, investment, and recognition they’ve long been denied in sports.

Reworking the fit

Housman isn’t just leading a company—she’s challenging a lengthy history of design bias.

“Most athletic footwear brands were established when running was still male-dominated,” she explains. “In my view, many haven’t meaningfully adapted their designs to reflect female anatomy.” Rebuilding footwear for women would require overhauling decades of infrastructure—so she decided to start from scratch.

Partnering with the Simon Fraser Run Lab, Hettas conducted extensive research, including mechanical assessments, focus groups with athletes, and three full rounds of fit testing in and outside the lab. They documented how women’s feet differ from men’s—not necessarily in having wider forefeet, but in having a greater forefoot-to-heel ratio, narrower heels, lower ankle bones, a more rounded instep, a more pronounced fifth metatarsal, and big toes that tend to curve upward more. Hormonal factors like tendon flexibility were also considered.

This research didn’t just inform the product—it became part of the brand’s advocacy. “We wanted our findings to be public,” Housman says. “Women should know what works for their bodies.”

Building the brand, her way

Launching a company in a category dominated by global giants like Nike and Brooks came with plenty of challenges—from raising funds to adjusting marketing expectations.

When their initial funding round didn’t materialize as planned, Housman pivoted. “We shifted from a more traditional PR strategy to grassroots community-building—and it ended up being the best thing that could’ve happened,” she says. Hettas leaned into gifting shoes, hosting events, and building relationships with like-minded people. Their messaging—centered around research, community, and impact—quickly resonated.

Housman also credits her previous background in accounting and tech for helping her stay nimble. “I was used to tight budgets, iterative development, and getting creative with resourcing,” she says. “That experience was really helpful for launching a shoe line.”

Backing a bold mission

As Hettas scaled, Housman turned to BMO for support. “We needed non-dilutive lending, which is hard to get as a startup,” she says. But with the help of her BMO Relationship Manager in Vancouver, Hettas secured overdraft protection—critical for managing payroll and operations during key growth phases.

“Damon, our RM, has been incredibly proactive and helpful,” Housman says, noting that he worked with BMO to cover booth and printing costs at the BMO Vancouver Marathon—offering Hettas valuable exposure when they needed it most.

That early support meant more than just financial relief—it signaled real belief in what Housman was building. “I love seeing larger Canadian banks support small startups—we are the future of business in Canada,” she says. “Now that Hettas is getting more recognition, other banks have started to reach out. But when a bank shows up for you in the early stages, you remember that, and stay loyal.”

Housman is now focused on growth, with Hettas midway through a capital raise to support new shoe development—including two new running shoe styles to expand the brand’s offerings. She’s also exploring brand collaborations to amplify the Hettas message and expand its reach.

Her advice to fellow entrepreneurs? “Have a clear mission and filter everything through that lens. People want to see the soul behind your brand.”

To learn more about Hettas, click here.

