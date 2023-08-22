Canadian Businesses to Get Legacy Lift

In business, even the greatest legacies that have made their mark on the world and endured for generations had to start somewhere. Usually, they’re starting from scratch, as was the case in 1873 when Coors Original’s founders launched a 150-year legacy with their original beer recipe, which is still used today.

Legacies aren’t cheap or built overnight, and the cost of starting a Canadian-owned business in today’s competitive market is steeper and more complex. According to Shopify’s research, small business owners (SBOs) spend an average of $40,000 in their first year of business, with 66 per cent of funding coming from their personal savings.

It’s with these start-up costs and their own legacy in mind that Coors Original launched Legacy Lift—a $40,000 grant and one-on-one virtual mentorship session with David Coors himself—to help Canadian SBOs who are beginning their business journey turn their passion project into a reality.

Canadian SBOs of legal drinking age in their first year of business working to make a lasting impact on their communities are invited to apply for the Coors Original Legacy Lift by submitting a 150-second video about their business and how they plan to build a lasting legacy at coorsoriginal.ca/legacylift by August 27, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

On September 6, 2023, five finalists will travel to Toronto to give their best elevator pitch—what their business does, how they’ll make an impact in their community, and why Coors Original should help launch their legacy—to Leslie Malcolm, Senior Director of Marketing for Molson Global Brands at Molson Coors Beverage Company.

Coors Original is celebrating its historic heritage by helping Canadian businesses launch legacies of their own. Now is your chance to make a lasting impact.

Apply now for the Coors Original Legacy Lift. Must be legal drinking age. No purchase necessary. Mathematical skill-testing question applies. For full contest details, visit coorsoriginal.ca/legacylift.