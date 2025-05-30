Get to Know Dr. Marcela Carena, The Perimeter Institute’s Executive Director and CB Leader-in-Residence

As part of our Canadian Business Leadership Circle, we feature conversations with CB leaders-in-residence – visionary leaders making an impact in their field whose experience and insights are shaping the future of business, innovation, science, and society.

This month, we sat down with Dr. Marcela Carena, a globally-renowned theoretical physicist and the newest executive director of Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics (PI), one of the world’s leading centres for foundational research based in Waterloo, ON. With a career spanning elite institutions such as CERN, Fermilab and the University of Chicago, she joins PI during its 25th milestone, bringing deep scientific expertise and a bold vision for its next chapter of growth. Her leadership comes at a pivotal moment as Canada positions itself at the forefront of transformative fields like quantum science and AI.

In this exclusive Q&A, Dr. Carena shares her thoughts on mentoring, international collaboration, the mysteries of dark matter, and the responsibilities of scientific leaders in an era of rapid technological change.

CB: As the new executive director of Perimeter Institute during its 25th anniversary, how do you envision shaping its next chapter, particularly with regard to international collaboration and Canada’s role in fundamental physics?

MC: I’m thrilled to have joined one of the world’s most active research hubs devoted to theoretical physics during such an exciting and pivotal moment, when we’re celebrating a quarter-century of scientific achievement and looking boldly towards our future. My vision for PI’s next chapter centres on strengthening our position as a global leader in theoretical physics, including expanding in areas like quantum science and AI that are central to scientific and technological progress more generally. We’ll foster deeper international collaborations while reinforcing ties with our Canadian partners throughout the innovation ecosystem. I plan to work closely with our exceptional faculty, government partners, Canadian universities and labs, and international networks to create new research programs, support emerging talent, and connect theory with experimental advances. By building bridges with top institutions and researchers worldwide, we’ll ensure PI—and Canada—remains at the forefront of groundbreaking discoveries and innovation.

You’ve spoken about your early inspiration under the stars of the Pampas and through the encouragement of a high school math teacher. How have these formative experiences influenced your approach to mentoring and leadership today?

The encouragement I received from a dedicated teacher deeply shaped my approach to mentoring and leadership, and taught me the importance of curiosity, wonder, and the transformative power of a mentor’s belief in their students’ potential and abilities. I strive to foster an environment where young scientists from all backgrounds feel similarly supported to ask big questions and pursue their passions. I want my students and colleagues to see it’s possible to make significant contributions while also supporting one another – just as my mentors did for me.

You’ve worked in some of the world’s most prominent physics institutions – CERN, Fermilab, the University of Chicago. What makes PI unique, and how will you leverage its distinctiveness?

I find PI’s research environment remarkable for its flexibility and a unique culture that encourages exploration beyond established paradigms. Our funding model creates a nimble, collaborative space where brilliant minds from around the world can freely pursue risky, bold ideas. Meaningful breakthroughs require time and sustained collaboration. After all, science is a team sport. It’s why PI has made it a priority to attract and empower a broad community of scientists tackling the most complex challenges in physics. PI is pushing the frontiers of knowledge and technology precisely because we focus on such deep, foundational problems. That, in turn, contributes to Canada’s growing role as a global hub for innovation.

Your research is focused on dark matter — the invisible majority of our universe. What do you see as the most promising frontier in the global race to identify its nature, and how is PI positioned to lead or contribute?

Dark matter represents one of the most profound mysteries in modern physics — we know it makes up about 85 percent of all matter in the universe, yet we still have no idea what it’s made of. The fact that something so fundamental remains so elusive is both humbling and motivating. Collaborative efforts between theorists and experimental teams are needed for promising breakthroughs. Progress requires fresh thinking from theorists, and new technologies and approaches for solving the dark matter conundrum.

With rapid developments in quantum sensors opening new possibilities for detecting dark matter, PI is uniquely positioned to lead in this quest. Our researchers are working closely with their peers at the University of Waterloo’s Institute for Quantum Computing (IQC) in forefront areas related to quantum devices, computers and communications. These ongoing collaborations position PI and the Waterloo ecosystem in a uniquely sweet spot to accelerate advances in the search for dark matter. The same technologies we develop for fundamental research may also have broad applications in healthcare, biological processes, geological exploration and more.

With AI and quantum computing on the rise in Canada, how do you see these technologies integrating with PI’s research in the coming decade?

AI and quantum computing are transformative technologies that hold huge promise for advancing theoretical physics—and PI scientists are taking the lead here. For example, the Perimeter Institute Quantum Intelligence Lab (PiQUIL), is already working to combine the powers of quantum computing and AI to supercharge breakthroughs in research and drive new, breakout technologies. PI partners with the Institute for Quantum Computing at the University of Waterloo on developing quantum simulations for otherwise intractable physics problems.

We are exploring how we can apply the power of quantum computers to cut the many complex problems that hold us back in theoretical physics. PI scientists also work directly with quantum companies, including Canadian startups, on important questions like how to leverage our understanding of quantum materials and basic quantum phenomena into advancing quantum computing and quantum communications.

How has your experience as a woman in physics shaped your vision for inclusion in science today?

I’ve embraced my unusual background as a strength, and this has let me approach science and shape my career in unconventional ways. Along the way, I learned the importance of building connections with colleagues and collaborators across different levels to move my research forward. I’ve drawn inspiration from many role models, each offering something different in research and leadership. I also believe that we can all be role models for one another, including among our peers. I found sharing the challenges I’ve faced—and how I’ve overcome them—can be a powerful way to support and encourage others.

How should science education and communication evolve to enrich its societal value and inspire the next generation of leaders in science?

PI was built on the idea of challenging scientific dogmas and nurturing new ideas, which is the first link in the innovation chain that spans from research to transformation. As scientific problems become increasingly complex, advances depend on multidisciplinary collaborations that combine many talents and skills. In science today, it’s just as important students think critically, collaboratively, and creatively as it is to teach them facts.

How we communicate those ideas to the world is critical. We must make our work understandable and relevant to society by showing how fundamental research leads to technological advances, economic growth, and solutions to pressing challenges. Inspiring the next generation of scientific leaders means sharing knowledge while also conveying the wonder, excitement, and collaborative spirit of discovery. At PI, we do this by reaching out to students and teachers at the K-12 level through our Teacher Network program and GoPhysics! workshops. These programs connect students and teachers with learning resources that spark the joy of curiosity needed for our next generation of great thinkers.

What responsibility do leaders in science have in shaping society?

Leaders in science have a profound responsibility as custodians of all the scientific enlightenment that has come before us, and should help foster a culture of curiosity, critical thinking, and integrity. Our work has ripple effects far beyond the laboratory, influencing technology, education, policy, and even the way people understand their place in the universe. By building bridges between science and society, and by leading with openness and vision, we can maintain trust in the scientific enterprise, encourage innovation, and help address the great challenges facing humanity.