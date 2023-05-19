Sixty-three percent of Canadians are gardeners, and we spend, collectively, about $5.81 billion a year on plants and lawn and garden products and equipment. When it comes to becoming a successful plant parent, patience and experience are important— but so is having the right gear to simplify the process where possible.

Here are 10 of the most stylish, smartly designed and high-tech gardening supplies on the market.

Flexilla Garden Hose

Made from a lightweight polymer that’s drinking-water safe, this terracotta-coloured hose doubles as backyard decor.

$91, amazon.ca

Umbra Watering Can

This rust-proof watering can’s 360-degree handle makes it easy to grip from any angle.

$60, umbra.com

Plasticana Garden Clogs

Plasticana’s waterproof gardening shoes are made in France from fully recyclable hemp plastic.

$78, drakegeneralstore.ca

Click and Grow Smart Garden

This planter features a water tank and LED lighting system, so you can successfully grow outdoor herbs and flowers indoors.

$260, bestbuy.ca

La Crosse Wifi Weather Station

Track the temperature, humidity, wind and rainfall in your yard with an all-in-one set-up that sends data to your phone.

$189, leevalley.com

Worx Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower

This hands-free app-controlled lawnmower can tackle yards of up to an eighth of an acre.

$1,300, canadiantire.ca

Modern Sprout Smart Landscape Grow Frame

Display your plant babies like works of art in this LED vertical garden frame. $390, modernsprout.com

Planta Plant Care App

The highly rated Planta app tells you when it’s time to water, fertilize, mist, clean and even repot your plants with the snap of a pic.

From $8 a month, getplanta.com

Dupray Air Purifier

This decorative planter inconspicuously removes 99.97 per cent of airborne pollutants from your home.

$300, dupray.ca

Oui Self-watering Spikes

Skip the house-sitter and use these clay spikes to keep potted plants hydrated while you’re away.

$29.50 for set of three, indigo.ca

