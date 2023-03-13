Over the last few years, Canadians have rediscovered their backyards—literally. Lockdowns and travel restrictions forced many to spend time closer to home and more time in their own outdoor spaces.

It’s a trend that shows no sign of abating. According to HomeStars’s most recent Reno Report—an annual look at renovation trends among Canadian property owners—more than a third of Canadians say they’re spending more time outside than before the pandemic.

That’s translating into a heavier focus on making outdoor living spaces great.

“People are putting an emphasis on their own personal spaces,” says Jonathan Lewis, regional sales manager at All Season Fencing. “With the housing boom, we’re also seeing a lot of people moving into new homes, and backyards are top of mind. They need fences, they need decking. People are really looking at how to make these spaces enjoyable.”

Of those planning home renovations, two-thirds said they plan to make improvements to their backyards, HomeStars found. And given Canadians’ rediscovered enjoyment of nature and the outdoors, it’s no surprise that the vast majority—78 per cent—said sustainability is a key consideration in their home improvements.

“We’re having conversations globally about how we’re treating the Earth’s resources because they’re finite,” Lewis says. “That’s putting sustainability near the forefront of how people think about everything, including their homes.”

Timeless design

There’s a growing awareness that the best way to manage waste is not to create it in the first place. For Lewis, reducing the need for future reno work is a key way Canadians’ focus on sustainability is showing up in their landscaping preferences.

“We’re seeing a lot more timeless design,” he says. “Simple, clean lines and earthy colours—muted browns, charcoals, tans, grays. It’s a very clean look right now, something people won’t get tired of in a few years.”

Built to last

To that effect, Lewis says, customers are also thinking of the durability of their choices. Although wood has long been a popular choice and can hold up in colder climates, natural material deteriorates over time, making it less reliable than PVC.

“Wood looks great when you put it in, but after a few years you get all sorts of weathering,” he says. “It starts to crack and split and rot. And if your deck or fence deteriorates, you have to replace it, and that means a greater impact on natural resources.”

As a result, Lewis says synthetic materials like PVC are becoming more popular. “PVC is designed to last a lifetime. It’s designed to withstand UV exposure, high winds, rain, snow and minor impact, like hail. Basically, it’s designed to last as long as your house.”

Lewis also notes that the production of PVC—which comes in a variety of finishes and colours, and looks like wood—is more environmentally friendly than some might think. “We have what we call a closed recycling and reuse system,” he explains. “We take back all the unused material from our clientele so it doesn’t end up in landfills. We clean the cut-offs and reprocess them so we can reincorporate the materials.” The brand’s emphasis on sustainable manufacturing processes means that fewer trees are cut down for lumber and a great deal of high-grade vinyl no longer ends up in landfills.

All Season Fencing is working towards manufacturing vinyl outdoor products that are made up of 50 per cent recycled window-grade vinyl by 2026.

Sourcing from your own backyard

Choosing local products over those that need to be shipped from far away is another important strategy for reducing one’s carbon footprint. When it comes to backyard renovations, Lewis says there’s growing interest in materials that don’t have to travel far.

“All Season Fencing is 100 per cent Canadian-owned and -operated. Everything is designed and manufactured in North York, although we’re expanding to Trenton, Ontario, to make sure we can keep up with high demand.”

Between a local supply chain and easy installation, Lewis says PVC offers another big bonus. “The entire fence can go up in a day,” he says. That means property owners can start enjoying their new outdoor space even sooner.

