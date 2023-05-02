How This Entrepreneur Balances Work and Healthy Living

With the rise of the gig economy, major technological advancements, and more people starting their own businesses or working as freelancers than ever before, it’s safe to say that we’re living in the age of the entrepreneur. But many running scalable businesses need help to balance their professional and personal lives while maintaining a healthy lifestyle. What is the best way to strike a balance? Planning and preparing, and this goes beyond the usual end-of-week check-in—from organizing your errands around a workout or class to optimize your schedule to prepping your weekly meals in advance.

Just ask Catriona Smart, a Toronto-based entrepreneur and creative maven behind That Good, a creative agency that manages brand strategy, event production, talent management and more. We had a chance to sit with her and learn more about what she does and just how she does it.

What inspired you to take the entrepreneurial route?

I was a bartender while in university, and to ensure that the nights I worked in the club were busy, I started promoting them. This led me to start throwing events in different clubs, and by the time I completed my education, going the usual route and getting a 9 to 5 wasn’t even a consideration. I’ve always pursued my curiosity in solving a problem or levelling up an experience for those around me—this has translated into all of my business endeavours.

Having always been an entrepreneur, what does an average day look like for you now versus when you first started?

My days are way more structured now than they were when I started. I live by my GCal (Google Calendar), which usually consists of heading to my office, meetings—I’m so happy to be back in-person—appointments, picking my 10-year-old daughter up from volleyball practice or some other extracurricular activity, and then finding therapy in the kitchen!

As a busy entrepreneur spearheading and supporting multiple projects, how do you balance work and life without compromising wellness?

I don’t believe that perfect balance exists. Well, not for me, at least. Living the life of an entrepreneur means many things are constantly in flux—it’s never truly all set in stone. But I do try to maintain wellness as a priority, and I do this by trying my best to stay prepared, from meal prep to scheduling time into my calendar for movement and meditation.

With so much on the go, how does meal prepping benefit your day-to-day?

Delivery isn’t a sustainable option because it can get expensive! Meal prepping saves me so much time and money. By making my meals in batches, I end up with less waste and never find myself fumbling around in my office trying to find something to eat between meetings.

Do you have a set meal prep routine that works best for you?

I typically do a big grocery haul for the week on Sundays and meal prep on Sundays and Wednesdays. Having two meal prep days helps me keep things interesting with a mid-week menu switch-up! From here, I love packing my meals in Rubbermaid Brilliance storage containers. They’re made of glass and oven-safe to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (230 degrees Celsius), so I can reheat my meals directly in our office toaster oven. They also stack very nicely in my fridge, and I don’t have to worry about them leaking into my bag when I take them to work.

Is there a meal from your weekly line-up that you’re currently enjoying?

I’ve been loving my lean version of Pad Kra Pao. I use ground chicken instead of pork and less sugar than the authentic version and serve it with green beans.

Do you have any advice for new and curious prospective entrepreneurs on how they can balance their work, life and wellness routines?

Putting pressure on yourself to find the perfect balance can be unrealistic. Instead, the best thing you can do for yourself is to set your sights on being organized with a good schedule. As resistant as we may be, we humans love routine. So, coming up with one that works for you and your family will make it easier to get back on your game when you inevitably fall off track—we’re human; it happens!



