Olympic Icons to Inspire at Canada’s National Accounting Conference

What do CPAs and Canadian Olympians have in common? Discipline. Precision. The ability to adapt under pressure.

Olympic gold-medallists Alexandre Bilodeau and Tessa Virtue know what it takes to perform at the highest level—and, next month, they’ll bring that winning mindset to Canada’s premier accounting conference.

Bilodeau, a CPA himself, and Virtue, who now works with an accounting firm, will share insights on leadership, resilience and peak performance—both on the podium and in the profession.

Accounting and business professionals from across Canada will converge in Ottawa on Sept. 18 and 19, 2025, for two dynamic days of insight, connection and professional growth at The ONE National Conference. Now in its 12th year, The ONE is the only national event dedicated to CPAs, uniting more than 2,000 senior financial leaders from across the country. And this year, for the first time, CPA Canada is combining The ONE with its Public Sector Conference, creating a single, powerful event featuring sessions on topics ranging from sustainability reporting to navigating digital transformation in the public sector.

“As CPAs, we’re navigating a period of rapid change—economic uncertainty, digital disruption, evolving expectations around sustainability and a rethinking of what success means in business and society. But while the challenges are real, so are the opportunities for CPAs to lead, and that’s why this forum matters,” says Pamela Steer, president and CEO of CPA Canada.

The event will be held at the Rogers Centre Ottawa, just steps from Parliament Hill, with both in-person and virtual access available.

“This year, the conference emphasizes the power of national unity—bringing together voices from across regions and sectors in a shared commitment to excellence and innovation in accounting and finance,” says Steer. “In a country as vast and diverse as Canada, unity isn’t just a value—it’s a strategic advantage. This conference is a chance to learn from one another, challenge assumptions and explore bold ideas that will shape the future of our profession.”

One of this year’s keynote speakers is Bilodeau, a two-time Olympic gold-medallist in freestyle skiing and a CPA with more than a decade of experience in finance, mergers and acquisitions, and financial reporting. Now a partner and co-founder of A2 Partners, Bilodeau will explore how elite performance principles from sport can drive success in business.

He’ll be joined by Virtue, a figure skating icon and one of the most decorated Olympians in Canadian history. Now an executive advisor with Deloitte, Virtue helps corporate leaders and clients unlock high performance and navigate change.

Other high-profile speakers will include Manjit Minhas from CBC’s Dragons’ Den, who will share hard-won lessons from her two decades of entrepreneurship and business leadership. Corporate futurist Sabrina Sullivan will help CPAs look beyond spreadsheets and prepare their organizations for what’s to come by navigating multiple plausible scenarios.

CPA Canada’s own chief economist, David Alexandre-Brassard, will join a panel exploring key trends shaping the economy and labour market—while other sessions will take a deep dive into topics such as sustainability, data ethics, leadership, internal trade and more.

Attendees will benefit from:

up to 33 CPD hours, with an optional three-hour ethics workshop

a certificate of completion upon fulfilling CPD requirements

opportunities to network face-to-face with Canada’s top accounting professionals

120-day access to on-demand content (available until Jan. 17, 2026)

CPA Canada members and subscribers enjoy preferred pricing, offering savings worth more than the cost of joining. In-person participants will also receive exclusive hotel and tourism discounts in Ottawa, including preferred rates at the Westin.

Whether attending in Ottawa or online, The ONE offers a rare opportunity to connect, learn and grow with the top minds in accounting and finance.

Register today at cpacanada.ca/theONE.