Here’s How Momentum Ventures Elevates Travel

As the travel industry moves past recovery and back to growth, its future requires continued and meaningful contributions to accessibility and technological advances. Momentum Ventures is the tech-forward holding company behind several successful Canadian brands dedicated to travel. With a newly designed office space in Montreal, Momentum Ventures continues to expand and enhance operations while attracting top talent. As a dedicated enterprise, Momentum Ventures values consistent progress and attentive development in the travel sector, and achieves this by backing and sustaining their innovative travel brands.

Here’s a rundown of how Momentum Ventures’ collection of brands continue to transform travel by embracing technology to connect people and places.

FlightHub

A prominent North American online travel agency (OTA), FlightHub serves millions of Canadians each year offering flights at the best market value. To continue to offer travellers exceptional customer service, FlightHub has developed a generative AI platform to monitor and analyze customer interactions via phone and live chat in real-time. The technology identifies customer interactions that most need specialized help from human agents to avoid a negative customer experience. It also produces insights across all customer interactions and deploys the necessary coaching and training required to improve agent performance.

This ground-breaking work has not gone unnoticed as FlightHub recently won silver at the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards in Overall Technology Solutions for its partnership with Observe.AI to deliver AI capabilities to enhance its customer service operations. It also won gold in the category of Overall Giving Back Initiative for its partnership with 4Ukraine.ca and GlobalMedic to support Ukraine Humanitarian Aid.

justfly.com

Partnering with more than 400 airlines that travel to and from the U.S., justfly.com makes travel accessible and affordable, enabling more people to visit new places and explore new cultures. To further its user-friendly and efficient customer experience, justfly.com has added generative AI to its arsenal. AI has the potential to change how consumers shop for travel products and services by offering hyper-personalization.

When customers book through OTAs and an issue arises, they’re often unsure who to call for help. justfly.com alleviates these customer pain points through its AI-driven products and services. Rapid advancements in generative AI will help OTAs build smarter algorithms, which can then make recommendations that best fit customer needs. This enhances customer service and after-sales support.

AI tools are critical as travellers increasingly expect immediate solutions to their travel needs. By helping OTAs streamline their operations with tech solutions, justfly.com increases cost-efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Flygreen

A private jet charter brokerage, Flygreen serves the Americas through offices in Montreal, Toronto and New York, with access to over 7000 aircraft. Flygreen stands out in private aviation with a unique blend of personalized client service and a genuine care for the environment. Flygreen offers a personalized and curated private air experience, allowing clients to fulfill their itineraries and make the most out of their schedules.

Beyond individual travel needs, Flygreen’s Jet Charter Executives specialize in crafting solutions for diverse commercial groups. Whether it’s coordinating travel for family getways, exclusive sports team excursions, or unique hobbies like fishing and golf, Flygreen’s team is adept at sourcing aircraft tailored to specific needs and utilities. With a vast network and a dedication to customer-centrism, Flygreen emerges as a trusted partner, ensuring each flight is a personalized and purposeful experience for clients with distinct preferences and requirements.

CruiseHub

The newest addition to Momentum’s roster, CruiseHub offers an unmatched cruise booking experience, by simplifying and enhancing the journey from browsing to boarding. The company focuses on blending forward-thinking technology with a human touch, creating user-centric experiences. It’s committed to advising customers and ensuring they receive the best support possible to book the perfect cruise.

Momentum Ventures combines technology with a commitment to customer satisfaction and environmental responsibility. With its portfolio of successful brands, the company has weathered the challenges of the travel landscape and its forward-thinking addresses customer pain points, enhances user experiences, and champions efficiency.