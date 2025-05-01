Building Beyond Bricks: Inside Cogir’s Vision for the Future

At Cogir Real Estate, we believe that real estate with purpose is more than just bricks and mortar. It is about vision, enhancing the quality of life for occupants and creating value that extends beyond financial gains.

With over 30 years of experience, we combine business expertise with a commitment to people. Our mission rests on three key pillars: human focus, creativity and excellence. Prioritizing the human experience of living and working, we create spaces that promote well-being and excel in offering innovative and sustainable solutions.

Our expertise focuses on three key areas:

Property Management: We manage over 520 properties in North America, including seniors’ residences, multi-residential complexes, retail and office spaces. Our management approach goes beyond industry standards, focusing on the occupant experience with connected services, sustainable mobility and community initiatives. Development and Construction: We design and develop ambitious projects, integrating innovation, sustainability and efficiency from start to finish. Our multi- residential complexes, mixed-use developments and next-gen residences demonstrate our commitment to rethinking the living spaces of tomorrow to meet the needs of current and future customers. Real Estate Investment: We strategically focus on assets that align with demographic trends and emerging needs, expanding our portfolio in Ontario, Quebec and the United States to diversify and grow. We are always searching for meaningful opportunities.

In addition to real estate, we manage several iconic restaurants—such as La Cabane du Coureur, Le Mercat 1484 and H3—and have financial interests in hotels. This diversification allows us to offer a complete and integrated experience to our customers, always placing people at the centre of our business. Our approach and ability to adapt allow us to predict market trends and respond creatively.

Adapting to the changing needs of individuals and businesses, we create environments that combine functionality, design and comfort, whether in residential, commercial, institutional or retirement homes. With over 21,000 employees across Canada and the United States, we’re established in real estate management, development and construction.

Our projects incorporate the latest trends in sustainability, artificial intelligence and space management. We partner with local and international organizations to design innovative spaces that prioritize occupant well-being. Our entrepreneurial spirit and adaptability drive us to continually adapt and push the boundaries of real estate to help reinvent the industry’s future.

Our business model emphasizes eco-responsibility, social initiatives and transparent governance. Our philanthropic efforts are brought to life through the Cogir Foundation, where we support community organizations, promote corporate culture and prioritize the well-being of our colleagues.

At Cogir Real Estate, our pursuit of long-term growth is based on our entrepreneurial DNA. Combining business rigour and a focus on people enables us to innovate and contribute to the evolution of the real estate sector in Canada and beyond, building a future where real estate grows with a human-centred approach.