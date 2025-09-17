How Rocky Health’s Aba Anton and Mina Rizk Are Tackling Men’s Health Stigma

After building their careers in pharmacy, Aba Anton and Mina Rizk noticed a troubling trend: many men felt ashamed to talk openly about their health concerns. To help change that, they teamed up with longtime friend Dr. George Mankaryous to launch Rocky Health—a digital platform tackling sensitive topics like erectile dysfunction and hair loss with a personalized, discreet approach. In this bonus episode of The Moment, the founders share how they balance different personalities in business, what it takes to redesign the customer journey from scratch, and why staying closely connected to users is key.

About The Moment

Every entrepreneur has a defining moment—a turning point that shapes their journey and their business. The Moment explores these pivotal experiences with some of Canada’s most renowned entrepreneurs. Hosted by Jason Maghanoy, publisher of Canadian Business, The Moment dives deep into the exhilarating, stressful, and often unexpected moments that define entrepreneurial success. From the highs to the lows and everywhere in between, these candid conversations will equip you to face your own defining moments with confidence.