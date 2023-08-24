What Went Down at the Launch of Canadian Business Summer

Toronto’s sprawling Richmond-Adelaide Centre played host to an exciting social and networking event on August 17. Held at the renowned courtyard at Chef’s Hall, a guestlist of young professionals gathered for the official launch of Canadian Business Summer where they exchanged ideas and forged new connections with like-minded individuals.

Guests were served savory dishes from Chef’s Hall vendors including beef skewers and fresh-cut fries. (Photography: George Pimentel)

Under the glow of a warm evening sun, guests sipped on refreshments and enjoyed a selection of delicious bites. The menu consisted of on-trend cocktails including Aperol Spritz and Negronis, paired with savory dishes from Chef’s Hall vendors including beef skewers and fresh-cut fries. Beyond the lively atmosphere and social engagements, an event highlight was Julie Quenneville’s intimate fireside chat. During this informative session, the UHN Foundation CEO sat down with Jason Maghanoy, publisher of Canadian Business and head of business development at SJC Media, to discuss her career journey, the importance of community and the intersection of technology and philanthropy in healthcare.

A guestlist of young professionals gathered for the official launch of Canadian Business Summer. (Photography: George Pimentel)

Having been appointed CEO earlier this month, Quenneville spoke to the excitement around her new role, highlighting what makes UHN Foundation such a special place within Canadian healthcare. “UHN Foundation is so far beyond any other institution in this country,” she said. “It’s undeniably Canada’s research hospital and that’s 100 per cent because of philanthropy. It’s the power of this beautiful community that has allowed UHN to flourish.”

Far right, Charlotte Herrold, editor-in-chief of Canadian Business, with CB Summer guests. (Photography: George Pimentel)

To a crowd of young professionals within various industries, Quenneville’s take on technology was a buzz-worthy conversation starter, especially with regard to the topic of artificial intelligence, claiming it to have a positive impact on the healthcare industry. “AI is expected to replace about 25 per cent of everything that we do, meaning that we as healthcare professionals can focus on the human experience, which is of the utmost importance.”

UHN Foundation CEO Julie Quenneville speaking with Charlotte Herrold, editor-in-chief of Canadian Business. (Photography: George Pimentel)

As the chat came to an end and the event drew to a close, guests enjoyed some time to share career advice, business ventures and plans for the year ahead. But unlike any typical networking event, a summer-inspired music playlist and games kept the energy high while underscoring the importance of fostering connections beyond virtual interactions—highlighting the potential for remarkable moments that can arise when talented minds unite in a shared space.